Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner.
Serious road collision at Broad Lane
Looks like there’s been a collision in Moldgreen. Multiple emergency services at the scene.
Reporter Louise Cooper is there - she says a BMW has been involved in a serious-looking accident.
Reporter on route
We have a reporter heading to the scene at Broad Lane, Moldgreen.
We’ll let you know when we have an update on what’s happening.
Police in Moldgreen
Very heavy traffic through Waterloo this morning - we’re hearing reports that this is due to an incident at Moldgreen with police in attendance.
Updates as we get them.
Huddersfield weather
Another grim January day on the cards today.
Dry and cloudy but not quite as chilly as it was at the weekend and start of the week, with temperatures of up to 7 degrees.
Thugs set cars alight on residential street
Arsonists started car fires just yards from people’s homes last night.
The fire service were called to Newhouse Place behind the old Technical College after and Audi A5 and a Mazda were deliberately ignited. Residents inside the houses caught the moment it happened on CCTV and immediately called 999. Crews said the quick response meant they were able to get there in time and put the fires out before the fuel tanks were ignited.
Nobody was injured in the fires, which were started last night at around 10.45pm. Police were also called to the scene and are now investigating.
Traffic update
The roads are really clogged up this morning around Cooper Bridge, so a few delays there.
There’s also a lane closed on the M62 westbound between junctions 19 and 18 due to a broken down van which is causing some hold ups.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning...
Questions asked over Holmfirth head's departure
Parents of Holmfirth High School pupils have been questioning the departure of a head teacher after just two years in the job.
Craig Jansen stepped down as executive head at Holmfirth High School amid claims of financial pressures.
Parents, however, were sceptical at the school’s explanation and speculate that there may be more to it than that, and have told the Examiner that Mr Jansen’s management style didn’t go down well at times. Read more here.
Traffic update
We’ve got one lane closed on the M1 southbound this morning around junction 41 due to a broken down vehicle, so slow traffic there.
Ford Hill is closed in Queensbury as well due to repairs being carried out to a burst water main.
No problems on the M62 so far but we’ll let you know if this changes.
Good morning, Huddersfield
