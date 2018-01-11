Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Today's front page
Here is this morning’s front page leading on yesterday’s tragic news.
Updates on Moldgreen crash
We are continuing updates into yesterday’s awful news about the crash in Moldgreen.
Stay with us here for tributes to Katelyn Dawson, who tragically lost her life in the collision. We will also hopefully have an update into the conditions of the others who were injured.
Morning traffic update
A very sad morning this morning following the tragic news last night, so we’ll take it easy. Here’s what’s happening on the roads right now...
- Slow traffic on the M62 westbound between junctions 29 and 28 after a lane closed due to an accident earlier this morning. All lanes have now re-opened but traffic is slow with delays of up to 50 minutes...
- Ford Hill is still closed in Queensbury due to a burst water main
- Heavy moring traffic on the M62 eastbound at both junctions 26 and 24
- Huddersfield Road is slow at Salterhebble Hill in Halifax
Morning, Huddersfield
