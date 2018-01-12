Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Reports of pedestrian being hit by a car in Moldgreen
We’ve had reports overnight of another road collision in Moldgreen last night.
This happened on Broad Lane outside The Ivy Green pub, just round the corner from Wednesday’s collision. Members of the public have been in touch to say a pedestrian was knocked down, but this is not yet confirmed.
We have put in a call to West Yorkshire Police and will let you know when we have an update on this.
Caught on camera
Do you recognise this man? He’s wanted in connection with an assault in the Kirklees district earlier this month.
No details have been given about the attack, which happened on January 4, but police are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the picture. Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting reference 13180006693.
Today's Examiner
Here is this morning’s front page, with full coverage of yesterday’s vigil and the outpouring of grief for crash victim Katelyn Dawson.
Dalton collision victim was elderly man
Police are now appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was hit by a car at Dalton Green Lane yesterday morning.
The 72-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a Nissan Micra near to the junction with busy Wakefield Road at 7.40am. He was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with suspected head injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 quoting log 265 of Thursday 11 January.
Last night's vigil for Katelyn
Hundreds gathered at the scene of Wednesday’s fatal collision on Wakefield Road last night to pay their respects to victim Katelyn Dawson.
Police have now formally confirmed her identity and say their enquiries into the crash are ongoing.
Here are some pictures and video from the last night’s moving vigil.
Traffic update
Here’s what’s happening on the roads so far this morning:
- Slow heading west on the M62 at junction 29 due to routine morning congestion
- Heavy traffic on Huddersfield Road at Salterhebble Hill, Halifax, as usual due to roadworks
- Traffic is moving well and without problems on the rest of the motorway and on the Huddersfield ring road - we’ll let you know if this changes
Morning, Huddersfield!
