Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.


Lucky escape in fire
A couple and their friend had a lucky escape after a dehumidifier caught fire in their flat in Longwood.
Fire crews from Huddersfield were called at 1am this morning to the ground floor flat in Longwood Gate.
The occupants of the burning flat had managed to get out safely and other residents in the three-storey building were alerted to evacuate by smoke alarms.
When two firefighters tackled inside the blaze wearing breathing appartus they found the fire had started in the bedroom.
Huddersfield Watch Commander Jimmy Fitt said:”A small fire started in the bedroom from a faulty dehumidifier.
“One of the occupants tried to tackle it with water but couldn’t and they got out and phoned 999.
“The flat was smoke logged but the fire damage contained to the bedroom.”
Flat fire started by dehumidifier
We’ve just spoken to the fire brigade and they have given us details of an overnight flat fire caused by dehumidifier.
Tragic front page
Tragic story on the front of today’s Examiner about a mum-of-eight who has died suddenly
Traffic update
Reports of heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound at junction 24 near Ainley Top.
One lane closed on M1 at junction 42 and junction 41 due to broken down car.
Hour by hour snow guide
Weather
The Weather Channel are predicting wintry showers for Huddersfield today. They say there will be cloud with snow showers this morning and then it will snow from between 2pm and 6pm. The Met Office are also predicting heavy snow from 1pm. They have issued weather warnings for the next three days.
Roads
Early yet but only update so far on the roads is that it is busy on Salterhebble Hill, Halifax, due to roadworks near the hospital.
