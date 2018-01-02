Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of Yassar Yaqub being shot dead by police.

Yassar, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot dead by police on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top at just after 6pm on January 2 last year.

His parents Mohammed and Safia will lead the vigil, which is expected to see about 200 people gather in his memory, at the side of the road where Yassar was shot.

The couple said they want people to pay tribute to their son but don't intend any disruption.

The weighbridge at Ainley Top will be open for motorists to park their cars and police will be in attendance to help people cross the road.

