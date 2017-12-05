The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man is standing trial today accused of murdering his stepfather.

Wayne Thornton, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder but has already admitted the manslaughter of John Utley at his home on Royds Avenue, Paddock , on June 28 this year.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared previously at Leeds Crown Court .

Mr Thornton will now face a five-day trial on the murder charge.

The body of 79-year-old Mr Utley was discovered after Mr Thornton went to Huddersfield police station.

A post mortem later revealed he had died from head injuries.

