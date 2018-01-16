The wintry weather predicted by the Met Office has arrived in Huddersfield.
The town was issued with weather warnings lasting until late Wednesday.
Snow showers first hit overnight, with people in parts of Huddersfield waking up to a white blanket of snow.
Meanwhile drivers coming to Huddersfield on the M62 this morning faced blizzard conditions around Scammonden.
Tomorrow and Thursday will also see strong winds which could affect travel and result in power cuts.
A warning for ice issued yesterday will continue to late on Wednesday.
Can you help grit pavements?
Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, is urging councils and businesses to grit pavements outside of homes and on high streets this winter.
Joe Irvin, Chief Executive, Living Streets, said:
“Each year thousands of people in the UK are admitted to hospital after slipping on ice or snow (3). This prevents a lot of people from leaving the house during bad weather, which can result in loneliness and all the health problems associated with not being fit and active.
“We hear a lot about the importance of gritting and making roads safe for drivers, but pavements and walkers are often overlooked. This winter, we are urging not only the government to ensure these people are not forgotten, but also asking everybody to think about their neighbours.”
Snow Angels are people who help to clear snow and ice from pavements for local neighbours and relatives who may not be able to do it themselves.
Alan Benson is a wheelchair user. He finds getting around in icy weather very difficult and in the past has not left his home for a month due to a fear of falling out of his chair.
Alan says: “I had my very own Snow Angel once; I don’t think they even realised. I lived in a block of flats and one winter it snowed heavily. It was particularly treacherous and very nasty. Someone kept clearing the outside path from the front door so I could get out. I’m forever grateful; it was such a generous act.
“I think it would be great if people became Snow Angels this winter. It can make such a difference to people’s lives.”
Watch out there's snow about!
One of my colleagues popped out of Bradley office for some fresh air and captured this snowy scene.
Forecasters update us
The snow could cause havoc for the tea-time commute as forecasters are advising us to be prepared.
Huddersfield Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said the snow showers will hit lower ground this afternoon and temperatures will feel as cold as -7c.
Bradley: Snow laying on roofs and cars
Here’s the view from the Examiner offices in Bradley