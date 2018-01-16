12:29

Can you help grit pavements?

Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, is urging councils and businesses to grit pavements outside of homes and on high streets this winter.

Joe Irvin, Chief Executive, Living Streets, said:

“Each year thousands of people in the UK are admitted to hospital after slipping on ice or snow (3). This prevents a lot of people from leaving the house during bad weather, which can result in loneliness and all the health problems associated with not being fit and active.

“We hear a lot about the importance of gritting and making roads safe for drivers, but pavements and walkers are often overlooked. This winter, we are urging not only the government to ensure these people are not forgotten, but also asking everybody to think about their neighbours.”

Snow Angels are people who help to clear snow and ice from pavements for local neighbours and relatives who may not be able to do it themselves.



Alan Benson is a wheelchair user. He finds getting around in icy weather very difficult and in the past has not left his home for a month due to a fear of falling out of his chair.

Alan says: “I had my very own Snow Angel once; I don’t think they even realised. I lived in a block of flats and one winter it snowed heavily. It was particularly treacherous and very nasty. Someone kept clearing the outside path from the front door so I could get out. I’m forever grateful; it was such a generous act.

“I think it would be great if people became Snow Angels this winter. It can make such a difference to people’s lives.”