Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who overstayed her parking time by TWO seconds in a free car park has ended up with an £185 bill.

Liz Tayor’s nightmare began more than a year ago on October 8, 2015, when she parked her Skoda Citigo at the free Castlegate Retail Park Car Park, St John’s Road, Huddersfield, which operates a photographic automatic numberplate recognition system to regulate stays.

The 33-year-old mother-of-two from Shelley was shopping at Laura Ashley.

Unable to find what she wanted she strolled into town and thought she would have plenty of time before being delayed by her two-year-old son, Zac Yates, needing his nappy changing.

Liz Taylor's parking nightmare

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The pharmacy technician said: “A week later I got a letter from ParkingEye Ltd demanding £85 discounted to £50 if I paid within 14 days.

New legislation means motorists are allowed a 10 minute period of grace on top of the permitted two hours. So this meant I was just two seconds over.”

Initially she didn’t respond to their letters but had to attend a session at Huddersfield County Court on October 11 where she was told to pay £185 – more than a week’s salary on her part-time wage.

Liz said: “I just don’t think it’s fair especially as I made every effort to get back and out of the car park on time. And how do you know that their cameras are accurate to two seconds?”