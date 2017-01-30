Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyds Bank said the Milnsbridge branch had been identified for closure because most of its customers now regularly used other branches or were banking by phone or online.

It said 71% of personal customers in Milnsbridge used other branches and other ways to bank while the number of counter transactions made by personal customers fell by over 14% last year.

The branch had only 50 regular weekly personal and business customers and almost all its personal customers were also using other branches, such as the Westgate branch in Huddersfield town centre.

Customer accounts would be realigned to Huddersfield while the bank would also talking to customers about the services offered at Milnsbridge post office.

It was hoped to redeploy staff affected to other roles.