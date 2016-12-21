Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Locala and four other health providers have been awarded the £10m-a-year Kirklees Health Child contract.

The ‘Thriving Kirklees’ partnership will be responsible for improving the physical and mental health of young people in the borough, aged from birth to 19.

The partnership comprises Kirklees’ largest NHS provider, Locala, and mental health provider South West Yorkshire Partnership Foundation Trust (SWYFT) together with charities Home-Start, the Yorkshire Children’s Centre and Northorpe Hall which helps children who have suffered traumatic experiences.

Under the contract the partnership led by Locala will be responsible for services including health visiting, family nurses, mental health services, weight management, autism diagnoses and support for youngsters with learning difficulties.

The five-year contract, which may be extended for a further five years, begins on April 1.

Clr Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Cabinet Member for Health, said: “The award of this contract signals the start of a more integrated child and family health service.

“By taking such an innovative approach and joining up this range of provision, we will be able to improve outcomes for young people and families in Kirklees.”