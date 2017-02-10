Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Locala's top earning directors are set to receive a bonus while other staff at the Kirklees NHS provider are not.

Four executive directors will receive a bonus worth 2.5% of their salaries. This includes chief executive Robert Flack whose salary last year was £123,000.

Also earning the bonus, for achieving a financial surplus, will be director of patient safety, quality and governance, Tina Quinn; executive director of strategy, planning and partnerships, Jim Barwick and executive director of finance and business development, Sharon Lowrie.

Other staff at the community enterprise, who are on NHS contracts, receive a 1% pay rise each year.

Company chair Mark Sanders said: “The Nominations and Remuneration Committee reviewed their performance and as a result of good performance, whilst also mindful of the current financial climate, awarded them half of their potential bonus.

“To be clear, Locala’s executive directors have not had a rise in base salary for a number of years. Awarding performance-related bonuses is common practice in organisations and is an important part of ensuring we have a high performing board leading Locala.”

Mr Sanders said a team fund to reward other Locala staff had been established and new ways of rewarding all company staff would be explored.