A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl and offering her £10 to let him grope her.

John Hobson has been locked up for almost eight years after abusing the schoolgirl, who lives in Dewsbury and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Hobson made the girl watch horror movies and told her to “get naked.” When she refused to take off her onesie, he threatened her before punching her in the face, chest and leg and sexually assaulting her.

Hobson was sentenced to a total of seven years and nine months’ imprisonment for all five counts.

The judge also made a sexual harm prevention order and a forfeiture and destruction order for the devices that contained indecent images.

A 42-year-old Brighouse man who forced his way into his ex-partner’s home in the early hours and assaulted her has been jailed for 10 months.

Gary Shepheard sent abusive texts to Amanda Fossey after she ended their relationship in April and later on that day he turned up uninvited at her mother’s wedding.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari told Bradford Crown Court that at the wedding Shepheard spilled a drink over the complainant’s dress and he was asked to leave by other guests.

After she returned home and went to bed Shepheard forced a roller shutter on the garage and used a side door to get into her Halifax home in the early hours while she was asleep.

Miss Alistari described how Shepheard went into the bedroom and grabbed the complainant by the hair pulling her onto the floor.

A prolific offender has been jailed for raping a young girl and telling police he had planted a bomb at their headquarters and would rape them too.

Matthew Dutton, 26, sent many texts to 999 on May 20 to say that a bomb had been left at the Leeds District Police HQ on Elland Road.

Dutton, who lives on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton , threatened: ‘There’s a package left in the police station for you to find’; ‘it’s near the building dynamite explosive... time’s ticking... you are dead meat’; ‘you’re a f**king c**t who I will have the pleasure of raping’.

Two weeks later on June 3 he raped a ‘particularly vulnerable’ 17-year-old girl on the Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment , half of which he will serve in custody. He had already been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which was extended to include a ban on contacting his latest victim.

A drug addict has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his stepdad after dramatically changing his plea midway through his trial.

Wayne Thornton murdered 79-year-old John Uttley as he slept in his bed in his Huddersfield home on June 28.

Sentencing him to life imprisonment with a minimum of 22 years, Mr Justice Males said: “Despite the mental disorder from which you suffer and the delusions which it causes you knew the nature of what you were doing when you decided to kill your stepfather.”

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for four years after he carried out a shocking attack on his own mother at her flat in Dewsbury earlier this year.

Jake Barlow’s 48-year-old mum Deborah was left with a fractured eye socket and other facial injuries after he kicked her in the head during the attack in February.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tues) that the alarm was raised by the complainant’s partner who told a neighbour that Barlow was “kicking hell” out of his mother and begging her to call the police.

In view of the dangerousness assessment Recorder Nolan imposed an extended licence period of 12 months on top of Barlow’s four-year jail term and it means he will not be released at the two-thirds stage unless the Parole Board think it is safe to do so.

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for more than five years after he injured his neighbour with an axe during an incident at a flats complex in Halifax.

A court heard how Bryan Ellinger had been left with a permanent hand injury after he tried to protect himself when he was attacked by Aron Fleming at the Weavers Brook flats on Cumberland Close in July.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said he accepted there was a considerable background to the incident and the two men did not get on from time to time.

“That man is scarred, scared and traumatised and it looks like he will have very long-lasting disability or impairment,” the judge told Fleming.

A 25-year-old man who set up bogus test drives so he could “car-jack” vehicles has been jailed for more than three years.

After seeing a £9,000 Audi A3 for sale on the website, Gumtree, Shezan Shabir arranged a test drive in Dewsbury, but when he came back the next day he tricked the owner into looking at a mark on the roof and drove off in his car.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the Audi had not been recovered and a week later Shabir tried to carjack another car belonging to a University of Huddersfield student

Prosecutor Oliver Thorne said Shabir went to Bradford to test drive the Volkswagen Scirocco, but after driving the vehicle aggressively he suddenly braked and stopped the car on the slip road to the M606.

A pair of serial offenders have been jailed for nearly 16 years after an armed robbery changed a man’s face for life.

Simon Branwell, 46, and Blake Sonny Johnson, 28, were two of three men who viciously assaulted and robbed Roy John, Leeds Crown Court heard today (Thursday).

Mr John had been driving through Huddersfield on September 7, 2016 when a woman he knew only as ‘Lucy’ asked him for a lift.

He drove her to 18 Moorside End in Dewsbury. They went inside together and he sat down on the sofa.

Almost immediately three men with their faces covered in bandanas and armed with two knives entered the living room.

The men kicked and punched Mr John, refusing to let him get up, and threatened him with the knives while the woman screamed for them to stop.

He ran to a nearby takeaway covered in blood and crying. The incident was reported to police at around 8.15pm.

A burglar pretending to sell raffle tickets has been jailed for snatching a designer handbag from a hairdresser’s home.

Ibrar Hussain, of Carr Street, Marsh, stole a Chloé bag from the house in Paddock.

It contained a purse, bank cards, cash and a necklace worth more than £1,400.

Hussain, 35, who lived with his parents and was unemployed at the time, had been pretending to sell raffle tickets while looking for somewhere to burgle, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment. He is likely to serve half the sentence before being released on licence.

A 37-year-old woman who admitted a charge of affray arising out of an incident involving a fellow narrowboat owner on the canal at Elland has been sentenced to 14 months in prison suspended for a year.

Tracey Sykes, who had also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to her neighbour’s vessel and possession of a kitchen knife, will have to comply with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement as part of the sentence.

Bradford Crown Court was told at an earlier hearing that all three offences related to an incident back in April while she and the complainant Keith Newman were living on neighbouring narrowboats which were moored up near Elland Bridge.

A man has been jailed after hitting his mate over the head with a bottle of vodka after threatening people in a pub.

Andrew Lamb, 28, assaulted Robert Charlton outside the Junction Inn in Heckmondwike, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The two men, who had known each other for 10 years, were drinking together in the pub on October 17.

Prosecutor Louise Pryke told the court that Lamb got into an argument with a regular, telling him: “You and me - outside.”

Outside the pub, Lamb grabbed hold of Mr Charlton by the neck, putting him in a headlock, and tried to drag him up the street.

Then he took a vodka bottle out of his pocket and struck Mr Charlton over the head, slicing a deep cut into his ear.

A Huddersfield man was sentenced to two years in prison today (Tues) for his part in a drugs gang which was headed by a rogue police officer.

Christopher King, 49, of Bowling Green Court, Longwood, provided the cannabis plants which were grown at a ‘drugs farm’ which flooded the streets of Manchester and north Wales with the class B drug. King was jailed along with seven others including a former Greater Manchester Police, (GMP), officer Daniel Aimson, 36, after police seized almost £85,000 worth of cannabis in Leigh.

Aimson pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and production of cannabis and was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

A terrorist groomed by his older brother – an Islamic State suicide bomber – has been jailed for 10 years.

Sending him down, judge Paul Watson QC told him: “You seemed to have rejoiced in the ritual executions and mutilation of other human beings perpetrated in the name of Islamic extremism.”

Dental student Mohammed Awan, 24, whose family home is in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, was found guilty by a jury last Wednesday.

The jury at Sheffield Crown Court took just four hours to find him guilty of preparing for terrorist acts and possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist following a three week trial.

A 24-year-old Calderdale man has been jailed for more than 16 years after he slammed a heavy glass coffee table onto the head of a robbery victim during an attack at his home.

A judge described the violence used by James Abson as “gratuitous” and said it was fortunate that the use of the table had not caused greater injury or cost the complainant his life.

Abson and an unknown accomplice kicked in the door of Jason Oakes’ flat and subjected him to the appalling attack in February.

A crown court jury heard how the car mechanic had fallen asleep watching television but he was woken by a loud bang as the two intruders forced their way into his one-bedroom flat.

Mr Oakes was knocked to the ground by a punch and the attack continued as he tried to crawl back to the sofa.

A 24-year-old man who stabbed a nightclubber in the chest during a violent disorder has been jailed for a total of seven years.

A judge told Ahjay Hussain it was sheer chance that he did not murder his victim Liam Andrew during the violence outside Bar Rouge in Halifax in August last year and centimetres had made all the difference.

Prosecutor Laura McBride said the attackers were described as “a pack of wolves” and both victims were kicked and punched during the incident.

Hussain pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and violent disorder over that attack, but while he was on bail he also played the leading role in another incident of mob-handed violence in Halifax in December 2016.

A man got stuck in a window and damaged it when he tried to climb into his flat after he lost his key.

Stuart Dilnot was living at Calder House in Mirfield as part of his crown court bail conditions.

He broke a window at the converted Victorian house as he tried to wriggle his way free, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 59-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court via a video link from HMP Leeds.

Last month he was jailed for 27 months for performing an indecent act in front of a young girl and secretly filming her.

A Dewsbury man who couriered £1.6m of cocaine from West Yorkshire to the Midlands has been jailed for 14 years.

Jason Gooch, from Dewsbury, was part of a gang of six that were involved in a plot to bring the class A drug from to Leicester and Nottingham.

Gooch, 41, of Crown Flatt Way, had been seen meeting conspirator Jonathon Lightbrown in the car park of a fast food restaurant at a leisure park in Leicester where money was exchanged for drugs.

The judge told Gooch: “Your role was to courier recently imported cocaine to Leicester in Operation Beagle and to Nottingham in Operation Intruder.

“You were trusted, not only with huge quantities of drugs and money, but performed additional functions.

“You made numerous journeys and on the two occasions when cocaine was seized they were in two kilo quantities.”

