The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two rapists and a man who spent six months on the run from police were jailed in December.

"Dangerous" Ryan Lee John Hall raped two victims after knocking them unconscious.

He hit one with a wine bottle and threw the other against a wall.

Click here for the full court report.

Student Calum Flanagan was sent to a young offender institution for six years for a spate of sex offences including rape and sexually assaulting women while they slept.

The judge said Flanagan had a fascination with sex with women who were unconscious or asleep.

And Ben France, who had been on the run from police for six months, was caught and locked up on New Year's Eve.

France was wanted on recall to prison - and led police on a high speed chase before his arrest. Officers said his violent resistance meant he had to be tasered.