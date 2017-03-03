Julian Mark Ridgeway was jailed for four years having sex with a horse.
It was the second time he had been caught in this position after a previous offence in 1990.
The judge said: "There is a very high risk you will seek to have sex with a horse in future.”
Prostitute Sharon Wells took a client's car to buy drugs - and wrote "won't be long" in lipstick on the mirror.
The court heard she wrote: ‘I’ve borrowed your car, won’t be long – about 30 minutes’.
She also stole handbags worth £140 from TK Maxx.
Denholme Morgan was jailed for running a knife straight through a man's body.
His victim Shaun Daw was left with a 12 inch scar from the injury after they grappled in the street.
Morgan's ex was now with Mr Daw and he "allowed matters of the heart and inflamed passions to act"
Locked up in February
Mohamed Rafiq and Rizwan Shakoor both got hefty sentences
Jamie Simpson from Dalton had a gun
Thomas Jessop had been good friends with the victimHuddersfield man gets 7 years for killing passenger during 140mph race
Judge: “The fact is the two of you were not good together."
He stole the car while the owner was in a takeaway
Own solicitor said he'd never seen a criminal record as bad
He has a "deviant sexual history"
Gary Eyles had a "terrible record" of offending
He "could have killed someone"
James Taylor left Michelle Jackson with a fractured eye socket
Suzanne Hancox jailed for stealing T-shirts
Mateusz Kaluzny was found slumped at the wheel by paramedics in Lockwood
42-year-old Sharon Wells drove to get her drugs fix
The hairdresser was convicted of sexually assaulting a student at his Lockwood salon
Denholme Morgan, 22, jailed for grievous bodily harm after late-night confrontation
Anthony Fuery jailed for ferocious attack on his cousin in Cleckheaton
Reece McLaren, 21, has been jailed for 20 weeks and banned from all football for EIGHT years
Drug user Scott Lister looked like a madman when he struck
Shoplifter Claire Brook had threatened to smash a Sainsbury's security guard with a brick
Judge tells court of "staggering amount of dishonesty"
Youth stabbed in neck with broken glass after row over drugs debt
Judge: 'As a doorman you have responsibility to protect as well as eject'
Police caught him with rare guitars worth £16,000 - but he'd damaged them beyond repair
Victim says Mansoor Hassan from Crosland Moor robbed her of her childhood
The 54-year-old is jailed for 18 months
Gordon Bailey could only have claimed less than £1,400
