Julian Mark Ridgeway was jailed for four years having sex with a horse.

It was the second time he had been caught in this position after a previous offence in 1990.

The judge said: "There is a very high risk you will seek to have sex with a horse in future.”

Prostitute Sharon Wells took a client's car to buy drugs - and wrote "won't be long" in lipstick on the mirror.

The court heard she wrote: ‘I’ve borrowed your car, won’t be long – about 30 minutes’.

She also stole handbags worth £140 from TK Maxx.

Denholme Morgan was jailed for running a knife straight through a man's body.

His victim Shaun Daw was left with a 12 inch scar from the injury after they grappled in the street.

Morgan's ex was now with Mr Daw and he "allowed matters of the heart and inflamed passions to act"

  1. Mohamed Rafiq and Rizwan Shakoor both got hefty sentences

    Two Huddersfield men jailed for part in organised gang selling guns and ammunition

  2. Jamie Simpson from Dalton had a gun

    Huddersfield man among five jailed over drugs and pistol plot

  3. Thomas Jessop had been good friends with the victim

    Huddersfield man gets 7 years for killing passenger during 140mph race

  4. Judge: “The fact is the two of you were not good together."

    Drug-fuelled paranoia led man to stab partner

  5. He stole the car while the owner was in a takeaway

    Banned driver stole car - and would have sold it if police hadn't caught him

  6. Own solicitor said he'd never seen a criminal record as bad

    Banned teen driver jailed for saying his cousin was behind wheel

  7. He has a "deviant sexual history"

    Man with 'deviant sexual history' locked up for having sex with a horse

  8. Gary Eyles had a "terrible record" of offending

    Drug user stole from same Co-op store NINE times

  9. He "could have killed someone"

    Dangerous driver Ehsan Adil led police on 90mph chase

  10. James Taylor left Michelle Jackson with a fractured eye socket

    Man jailed for stamping on his former partner's head

  11. Suzanne Hancox jailed for stealing T-shirts

    How a thief used a Bag for Life to steal from USC in Huddersfield

  12. Mateusz Kaluzny was found slumped at the wheel by paramedics in Lockwood

    Driver was four times over the limit - despite his cousin being killed by a drink-driver

  13. 42-year-old Sharon Wells drove to get her drugs fix

    Huddersfield prostitute who took client's car jailed

  14. The hairdresser was convicted of sexually assaulting a student at his Lockwood salon

    Sex offender Javid Akhtar is jailed after failing to tell police where he was living

  15. Denholme Morgan, 22, jailed for grievous bodily harm after late-night confrontation

    Man left with 12-inch scar after knife went straight through his body

  16. Anthony Fuery jailed for ferocious attack on his cousin in Cleckheaton

    Oakes man told: "If you don't change you will destroy someone's life"

  17. Reece McLaren, 21, has been jailed for 20 weeks and banned from all football for EIGHT years

    Huddersfield Town fan jailed for 'unprovoked attack' on teenagers

  18. Drug user Scott Lister looked like a madman when he struck

    Ram raid robber who struck in Brighouse jailed for six years

  19. Shoplifter Claire Brook had threatened to smash a Sainsbury's security guard with a brick

    Drug addict begs magistrates to jail her so that she can detox

  20. Judge tells court of "staggering amount of dishonesty"

    Businessman Malcolm Forsyth jailed over £78k benefits fraud

  21. Victim left with "significant scar" after terrifying attack which spilled out into road

    Youth stabbed in neck with broken glass after row over drugs debt

  22. Judge: 'As a doorman you have responsibility to protect as well as eject'

    Judge jails Maverick's doorman who punched customer in the face

  23. Police caught him with rare guitars worth £16,000 - but he'd damaged them beyond repair

    Boozy burglar Steven Downes smashed his ill-gotten gains in chaotic getaway

  24. Victim says Mansoor Hassan from Crosland Moor robbed her of her childhood

    Man jailed for turning schoolgirl into a prostitute in Huddersfield

  25. The 54-year-old is jailed for 18 months

    Andrew Lawrence broke his wife's ribs and punctured her lung

  26. Gordon Bailey could only have claimed less than £1,400

    Former maths teacher tried to claim more than £4m in VAT repayment