Julian Mark Ridgeway was jailed for four years having sex with a horse.

It was the second time he had been caught in this position after a previous offence in 1990.

The judge said: "There is a very high risk you will seek to have sex with a horse in future.”

Prostitute Sharon Wells took a client's car to buy drugs - and wrote "won't be long" in lipstick on the mirror.

The court heard she wrote: ‘I’ve borrowed your car, won’t be long – about 30 minutes’.

She also stole handbags worth £140 from TK Maxx.

Denholme Morgan was jailed for running a knife straight through a man's body.

His victim Shaun Daw was left with a 12 inch scar from the injury after they grappled in the street.

Morgan's ex was now with Mr Daw and he "allowed matters of the heart and inflamed passions to act"