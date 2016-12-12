These criminals were all locked up in November

A gang of three robbers, a thug who stamped on a man's head nine times and a former judo instructor who sexually abused two boys were all jailed last month.

Melanie Jane Collins, Darren McGuin and Peter Thomas Abbott tied up staff at Birchencliffe Co-op petrol station, threatening to stab them to death.

One worker was punched and hit on the head with a crowbar - and when they were told there was no access to the back room, the gang stole a worker's handbag.

They were caught after a police appeal and jailed on November 24.

McGuin, 36 of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill, was jailed for a total of eight years four months after admitting robbery, three burglaries, theft, handling and possessing an offensive weapon.

Collins, 32 of New Street, Huddersfield was jailed for four years for the robbery as was Abbott, 30 of Rawthorpe Lane, Rawthorpe who also admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

All three blamed drugs for their offending.

William Beckett stamped on a 62 year old man's head nine times in a row over a cigarette.

The 31 year old thug then went back to his victim 10 minutes and threw him at a wall.

He was jailed for six years eight months on November 30 for the savage attack st Dewsbury Railway Station which the judge said could have left his victim with much worse injuries.

Detective Constable David Bentley from BTP said: “This was a completely unprovoked, violent and sustained attack which Beckett could offer no explanation for, other than the fact he had been drinking throughout the day."

Slaithwaite judo instructor Neil Gilpin was caged for 10 years for preying on two under-age boys during a boat trip after coaxing them into woods.

The court heard one of the victims, who used to be a “happy-go-lucky boy”, had issued a “heart-rending” statement about the devastating effects Gilpin’s crimes had had upon him.

Jailing him for 10 years, the judge told him on November 22 his actions had been "utterly wicked."

