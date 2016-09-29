The vast mound of rubbish at the Hunter tip site

Firefighters will shut a major commuting road to deal with an ongoing tip blaze in Lockwood.

Albert Street will be temporarily closed at around 5pm today as crews move in to battle with smouldering waste piles.

The fire was “whipped back up” by windy weather last night, and fire crews are back there today.

Crew commander Andy Wooller, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “We are going to be there into tea time. Motorists should avoid driving in the direction of Albert Street later.

Warning signs at the former Hunters tip at Lockwood

“We are closing the road for safety reasons temporarily to attack the fire again.”

A fire appliance will be brought in to tackle the blaze from overhead.

“Motorists frequently drive into the hose ramps which we use to protect the hoses, and we’ve had one car damaged,” said Mr Wooller.

“The measure is to protect our equipment and keep our firefighters and the public safe.

“The fire is burning underneath the waste and we will be keeping an eye on it constantly.”

Meanwhile these shocking pictures and video of the scale of the mess were taken last night by Adam Fazakerley.

He shared them on Facebook, adding: "This has become a familiar sight."

Adam Fazakerley The vast mound of rubbish at the Hunter tip site