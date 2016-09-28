Lockwood tip fire: Blaze 'flares up' due to wind

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood

The smouldering fire at an abandoned Lockwood tip flared up tonight, forcing police to order a road closure near the site.

Five firefighters have been at the former Hunters tip since around 4pm when wind fanned the flames.

A road near to the tip was closed by police at around 6.30pm.

A police spokesman said officers were at the scene.

The fire service confirmed that strong winds had caused the fire to flare up. Flames could be seen as firefighters tackled the blaze with water.

VIDEO: Recently shot drone footage of the tip

Fire crews were still there at 8 tonight and are expected to be there for several more hours.

Residents have complained of a strong smell of smoke and ash in their air.

Businesses and residents have been assured there is no potentially toxic waste at the site.

They have been warned to expect more fumes, smoke and disruption as Kirklees Council starts the clean-up of the waste.

The council announced last week it would be clearing the site and aiming to bill those responsible.