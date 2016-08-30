Contractors help firefighters put out the blaze at the former Hunters Group tip site

Contractors have moved to protect a glass firm at risk from a smouldering tip fire in Lockwood.

Over the weekend Kirklees Council sent in contractors to shift mounds of rotting household waste at the former Hunters Group tip site in Queen’s Mill Road.

As excavators shifted the rubbish, firefighters doused it with water.

Firefighters shifted the waste to create a “fire break” to prevent the fire spreading towards Novaglaze, a firm which backs onto the site.

When the fire first broke out almost two weeks ago firefighters initially battled to keep the flames a way from Novaglaze as the wind fanned the blaze in that direction.

The fire remains deep-seated and fire crews are constantly monitoring the site, visiting every four hours.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency is providing advice and support to Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“We have arranged for the required permissions to be made available to the council which allowed work to take place over the bank holiday weekend. We continue to monitor the work and advise the council as necessary to ensure that the environment is protected.”

The spokesman added: “The fire service worked alongside contractors from Kirklees Council over the weekend to create a fire-break in order to protect surrounding properties near the site. On Saturday firefighters used an aerial appliance to damp down the fire.

“The fire is deep seated and until the waste is removed it will continue to burn. Firefighters are visiting the site every four hours to monitor it.”

The site was previously run by the Hunter Group but is said to have changed hands. The authorities have been in talks with new operator Sam H. Services.

Residents have complained about the possible health risks of smoke and fumes from the site.