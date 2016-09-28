Login Register
Lockwood tip fire: Health fears unfounded, says council chief

Residents and businesses finally get an answer after more than a week of silence

An excavator working on the Hunters tip site at Lockwood helping with the damping down by Huddersfield fire crews after the recent fire.
Residents and businesses have been assured there is no potentially toxic waste dumped on an abandoned Lockwood tip.

But at the same time people around the former Hunters tip have been warned to expect more fumes, smoke and disruption as Kirklees Council starts the clean-up.

A group of around 40 shops and businesses in Lockwood, led by businessman Martin Adams, have pressed the authorities for answers over the health risks of the smouldering rubbish heap.

For more than a week, an e-mail from the group went unanswered but now Clr Naheed Mather, the council’s Cabinet member responsible for the clean-up operation, has replied – and letters have been drafted for local residents.

Clr Mather, who spoke on the issue at last Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, apologised for the delay in responding and said she had been on annual leave.

Drone footage of the former Hunter Group tip site, Lockwood
In her e-mail she said she wanted to “provide some reassurance around health concerns” and added: “At this time there is no evidence to suggest that the fumes from the fire are hazardous to health.

“However, I can advise you that we will be carrying out air pollution monitoring prior to and during the work that is planned on site. This is in order to reassure local people that the levels of potentially harmful substances in the smoke remain safe.

“Unfortunately the removal of the waste will result in an increase in odours and smoke. We are working with our partners to develop an action plan to minimise the disturbance to yourself and other neighbouring partners from the removal activity.”

The council announced last week it would be clearing the site and aiming to bill those responsible.

Clr Naheed Mather
The council has earmarked an amount of taxpayers’ money but has refused to say how much is at risk.

On Friday Sam Hunter, one of the previous operators of the site, appeared before a judge at Huddersfield County Court for an injunction hearing.

Asked outside court if he would pay for the clean-up Mr Hunter gave an Examiner reporter a two-fingered gesture.

Sam Hunter arriving at Huddersfield County Court, Queensgate House, Huddersfield.

A judge will now decide who should pay.

Clr Mather said it was not possible to give an exact timescale for the clearance work and added: “Initial estimates are that it will take a number of months to completely remove all the waste.

“The first priority is to get to the seat of the present smouldering area and extinguish the fire. However timescales are dependent on a number of factors and we will not know more until the main waste removal work is underway.

“However, I can reassure you that our partners in the fire service are making every effort to keep the fire under control whilst work is carried out on site.”

Anyone with concerns about their health should see their GP, she added.

In a statement the Environment Agency also played down the health risk. It said: “The Environment Agency is not aware of any non-permitted waste having been brought on the Lockwood waste site.

“During the time that the site was operating under its environmental permit, officers who visited the site and audited the firm’s paperwork never became aware of any waste being brought onto the site that was not within the permit, which allows mixed, non-hazardous domestic and commercial waste to be processed.

“The contractors who are working at the site on behalf of Kirklees Council will assess the waste as they are clearing it to ensure that it goes to the appropriate facility for disposal or treatment.

“The Environment Agency is continuing to work closely with the council and the fire and rescue service to respond to the environmental risk posed by the smouldering waste pile while it is being cleared.

“We have assessed the risk to local watercourses, including the River Holme, and we have found no impacts on the water or local wildlife. If anyone does see any pollution in the water, please report it to our incident hotline on 0800 807060 so we can investigate.”

