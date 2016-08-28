Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Contractors have been working through the weekend to extinguish a blaze at the former Hunters waste site in Lockwood .

Kirklees Council has sent in contractors to dig into the waste pile to get at the smouldering rubbish.

One of the main aims of the operation was to move burning waste further away from the nearest business premises, glass firm Novaglaze, which has been most at risk since the fire started a week ago last Thursday.

A council spokesman said the rubbish at the site in Queen’s Mill Road was still burning deep inside and heavy plant equipment had been brought in to get to the seat of the fire.

The waste was being dug out and spread and firefighters were dousing the hot material with water.

Smoke and steam were being given off and the council asked for the patience and understanding of local residents affected.

Simon Morley Contractors help fire fighters to put out the Hunters Group tip fire, Lockwood.

The excavation work on the site was likely to continue into Bank Holiday Monday and council officials, the Environment Agency and West Yorkshire Fire Service will assess the success of the operation on Tuesday.

A council spokesman said: “We have worked closely with the Environment Agency and West Yorkshire Fire Service on this plan, which will see us move waste away from the Novaglaze factory.

“However, there is almost certainly going to be an increase in smoke and odours from the site as we carry out this work, and I apologise to residents for this but hope they understand it is the only way we can tackle the fire.”

Ownership of the site was said to have changed and the site had been abandoned and the gates locked just days before the fire broke out.

Kirklees Council was investigating alleged planning breaches and the spokesman added: “We are also continuing to take action against the former users of the site.”

The footpath next to the site has been closed for safety reasons while heavy machinery is in use.