Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Lockwood tip fire: Kirklees Council sends in contractors to tackle smouldering waste mountain

  • Updated
  • By

Council plea for patience as work crews move in over Bank Holiday

Lockwood tip fire from above
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Contractors have been working through the weekend to extinguish a blaze at the former Hunters waste site in Lockwood .

Kirklees Council has sent in contractors to dig into the waste pile to get at the smouldering rubbish.

One of the main aims of the operation was to move burning waste further away from the nearest business premises, glass firm Novaglaze, which has been most at risk since the fire started a week ago last Thursday.

A council spokesman said the rubbish at the site in Queen’s Mill Road was still burning deep inside and heavy plant equipment had been brought in to get to the seat of the fire.

The waste was being dug out and spread and firefighters were dousing the hot material with water.

Smoke and steam were being given off and the council asked for the patience and understanding of local residents affected.

Simon Morley
Contractors help fire fighters to put out the Hunters Group tip fire, Lockwood.

The excavation work on the site was likely to continue into Bank Holiday Monday and council officials, the Environment Agency and West Yorkshire Fire Service will assess the success of the operation on Tuesday.

A council spokesman said: “We have worked closely with the Environment Agency and West Yorkshire Fire Service on this plan, which will see us move waste away from the Novaglaze factory.

“However, there is almost certainly going to be an increase in smoke and odours from the site as we carry out this work, and I apologise to residents for this but hope they understand it is the only way we can tackle the fire.”

Ownership of the site was said to have changed and the site had been abandoned and the gates locked just days before the fire broke out.

Simon Morley
Contractors help fire fighters to put out the Hunters Group tip fire, Lockwood.

Kirklees Council was investigating alleged planning breaches and the spokesman added: “We are also continuing to take action against the former users of the site.”

The footpath next to the site has been closed for safety reasons while heavy machinery is in use.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Lockwood tip fire: Warning to residents to keep doors and windows shut

Authorities also warn people to stay away from former Hunters Group waste site

Related Tags

In The News
bank holiday
Places
Lockwood
Organisations
Kirklees Council
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar car dealerships in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield
  1. Mirfield
    Firefighters tackle major blaze at Mirfield garage premises
  2. Mirfield
    Firefighters and police probing cause of blaze at Mirfield garage
  3. Kirkheaton
    Hundreds of homes without water after mains burst in Kirkheaton
  4. Huddersfield
    Man jailed for broken bottle attack in Huddersfield taxi office
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Prison worker cleared of barging pregant woman in Kingsgate Centre

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent