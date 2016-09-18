Login Register
Lockwood tip fire: Kirklees Council to clear up mess - but at what cost?

Council to set aside money to end nightmare for residents and businesses

Contractors helping firefighters at the tip last Sunday
Council chiefs are set to order the clear up of the controversial former Hunters tip site in Lockwood.

A report on what the council plans to do will be brought before Kirklees Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday.

The report says the council wants to set aside an amount of money to “clear the site” but it would not be “in the public interest” to release financial details.

The costs will be revealed in a private report to councillors.

In the public report, the council details the history of the waste site, known as Scotland Yard.

Half the site, nearest Novaglaze, received planning permission for a waste transfer station in 1997. The site was operated by Huddersfield Skip Services Ltd until 2013 when it was sub-let to Sam Hunter and his company Hunter Group Yorkshire Ltd.

The other half of the site had been unoccupied but some time in 2013 it was leased from Gerald McCullagh by another of Mr Hunter’s companies Sam H Services Ltd.

The report says treated waste – called “fines” – was tipped on the new site without planning permission.

The new site “never had a permit or planning permission” and the existing site saw waste increase “well above the amounts allowed on the Environment Agency permit.”

The report says the various companies were “broadly compliant” until last year when there was a “rapid decline” in their operations and there were a series of complaints about noise, nuisance and odours.

The council successfully prosecuted Sam H Clearances Ltd for eight offences under the Highways Act in July 2014 and the company was fined £8,662.20.

In January 2016 Hunter Group (Yorkshire) Ltd was convicted of 20 offences under the Highways Act and fined £5,220 and in February 2016 the same company was fined £3,000 for three offences under the Environmental Protection Act. Mr Hunter was also prosecuted and fined the same amount.

The report says the council wants to clear the site and reclaim the costs from the companies involved. A “communication plan” would be put in place to keep residents and businesses informed.

The report adds: “It is likely that when clearance of the site does commence this will generate significant odour nuisance and complaints from residents and businesses.

“Environmental Health will monitor this situation and advise on mitigation measures to minimise this impact. Pest controls will also be pro-actively put in place.”

