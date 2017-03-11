Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been rapped by inspectors.

Longwood Grange faced an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after concerns at a previous inspection.

Inspectors rated the Longwood Gate home as requiring improvement in four out of the five areas assessed.

At the time of the latest inspection, 30 people were living at the home, including one for respite care.

Inspectors found the home did not have an industry-registered manager, with its manager having started just two days before.

Inspectors said: “We found some aspects of the recruitment process for new staff could not be evidenced by the home.

“Risk assessments and care plans did not always contain the level of detail staff needed to support people to move safely. This was also found at our last inspection in November 2015.

“Care workers had not always received the training, supervision and appraisal they needed to support people effectively. Issues with access to supervision were noted at our last inspection in November 2015.

“By comparing accidents and incidents at the home with notifications made to CQC, we found three instances of physical abuse or threats of physical abuse involving people at the home had not been reported as is required.

“A lack of consistent management and leadership at the home in 2016 meant there had been issues with record-keeping, staff access to supervision and the quality of audit.”

One area rated as good was the caring service, something residents and their relatives praised.

A statement on behalf of the home said staff were fully committed and dedicated to providing high-quality care and had co-operated fully with the inspectors throughout their visit.

It said: “We were pleased that the CQC inspectors rated the care which was provided to residents as good. The home manager at Longwood Grange was appointed in December 2016 and she is addressing the issues which CQC have raised about the home through a comprehensive action plan which is being implemented through the committed and hard-working staff at the home.

“This has been shared with the residents and their families in the care home. Communal areas within the home have been upgraded with new décor and new furniture to make the home even more welcoming and comfortable for its residents.”

The team continued to communicate with CQC about the progress being made in all areas of the action plan and looked forward to CQC re-inspecting the home and noting the improvements already made in the nearly three months since the inspection.