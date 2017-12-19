Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man was sentenced to two years in prison today (Tues) for his part in a drugs gang which was headed by a rogue police officer.

Christopher King, 49, of Bowling Green Court, Longwood, provided the cannabis plants which were grown at a ‘drugs farm’ which flooded the streets of Manchester and north Wales with the class B drug. King was jailed along with seven others including a former Greater Manchester Police, (GMP), officer Daniel Aimson, 36, after police seized almost £85,000 worth of cannabis in Leigh.

Aimson pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and production of cannabis and was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

In April 2016 GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit launched an investigation into the large-scale production of cannabis and on June 16, 2016, search warrants were executed at two unoccupied commercial properties on Railway Road, Leigh.

Officers discovered cannabis farms in both properties and seized 160 plants worth £84,500, hydroponic growing equipment and found that the electricity meter had been bypassed.

Detectives discovered that that group had been operating these two cannabis farms and they were arrested and later charged for drugs offences. Aimson also used his role as a police officer to acquire four driving licences for criminal use by the criminal enterprise.