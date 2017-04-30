A look around the disused Warrenhouse sports facilities

It cost £1million when it was built a decade ago. Now it stands empty and neglected.

The Warrenside sports complex in Warrenside, Bradley, is a football ground any club would be proud of.

But it has stood abandoned since Yorkshire Lions FC folded a year ago.

Now the Sikh Youth Sports Foundation, which owns the ground, wants it to be used again and is appealing for clubs that might want to take it on.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

The complex has two full size pitches, three mini pitches and a clubhouse. It was redeveloped a decade ago by the committee behind the Yorkshire Lions.

The team competed in the Huddersfield District League until last year and their home has been abandoned ever since.

Tim Bullar, general secretary of the committee, said: “We had problems last year.

“Now we’re looking for people who will respect the facilities and use them for community football or any other grassroots sport.”

“If anyone wants to play under the Yorkshire Lions banner, they can by all means do that,” the 55-year-old property developer said.

“Even if people want to hold zumba, yoga, karate, dance classes in the clubhouse that’s fine. We’re open to any club that wants to use the facilities.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Mr Bullar said that between six to eight teams could use the grounds, which are disability compliant.

The foundation refurbished the complex to cater for 200 junior players after the team moved there in 2006.

It had secured £600,000 of the £1million funding from the Football Foundation, £120,000 from Kirklees Council and the remainder from committee members and private donations.

In 2012, Storthes Hall, a West Riding County Amateur League team, partnered with the progressive junior team to share the grounds, which was also once home to the now defunct Bradley Rangers.

Storthes Hall, who were around for half a century, withdrew both their first and reserve teams from the County Amateur League in 2015.

Huddersfield Schools FA also played in the grounds and Huddersfield Town held charity events at the complex.

Over the past year, the Sikh Youth Sports Foundation, a not-for-profit volunteer-run charity, has been maintaining the complex out of the committee’s own funds.

For more contact Tim Bhullar on timbhullar@yahoo.co.uk or ring 07862 709661.