If you live in Huddersfield you’ve probably heard of Crosland Moor Airfield.

But unless you’re one of a select few – including The Queen and Tony Blair – you probably won’t have seen what goes on at the private airport above Huddersfield.

Opening in 1947, the airstrip was owned by legendary Huddersfield engineer David Brown; some locals still call it David Brown Airfield.

In 1972, the 40-acre site was bought by a successful milkman called David Whitham.

Today the strip, which has a 760 metre runway, belongs to his son and twice British Superbike Champion, Jamie Whitham.

Jamie has lived next on the airfield – his house borders the airports departures and arrivals ‘lounge’ – for most of his life. You could say aviation is his blood.

Most of the time the airfield is quiet except for the odd rumble of a propellor engine as enthusiasts check their pride and joys are fit to fly.

Sometimes nothing happens for weeks.

Jamie, 50, says: “In winter you can get weather bound and you won’t have any take-offs or landings for weeks.”

But anyone who knows anything about aviation in Britain will have heard of Crosland Moor Airfield, which Jamie has humorously dubbed ‘Huddersfield International Airport’.

Because private pilots know about the airfield it’s been used by some of Britain’s most rich and famous people.

Controversial Newcastle United and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley lands his helicopter on the airstrip when the Magpies play Huddersfield Town.

Tony Blair touched down there when he went to unveil the statue of Harold Wilson in St George’s Square.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger landed at Crosland Moor a few years ago en route to visiting family in Sheffield.

And royalty have also made use of the facility.

Since Prince Andrew became chancellor of the University of Huddersfield he’s been through Crosland Moor Airfield.

And his mum The Queen has also touched down at Jamie’s place.

With such a pantheon using the airfield you’d think it was a moneyspinner.

But it isn’t says Jamie, who sees it as more of a hobby than a job.

Jamie, an avid pilot, says: “It’s a labour of love. It just about covers its costs – until there’s a major repair.”

His attitude to his airfield is one of a proper enthusiast; he never asks for money from pilots using the facility although they do tend to pay.

Jamie says: “I have an honesty box. People can pay between nothing and £1,000. You’d have to pay about a tenner to land at somewhere like Barton (Aerodrome, Manchester) but if someone wants to give me a grand I’ll take it.”

In the departure ‘lounge’ – a static caravan covered with amusing signs – Jamie relies on people’s honesty if they take a drink from the fridge.

The airfield has occasionally served as an emergency landing spot for pilots in trouble but accidents are few and far between.

And as it’s quiet for an airfield – jet planes aren’t allowed – Jamie gets on with his neighbours.

He said: “We’ve got a good relationship. If we’ve ever had a complaint we try to do something – we’re not here to upset people.”

As hobbies go aviation sounds expensive but it’s not as dear as you’d think.

Jamie says: “It’s not as cheap as sitting by a canal catching perch but you can have a microlight and do it fairly cheaply.”

Just because the rich and famous have passed through Crosland Moor Airfield doesn’t mean you need to be rich and famous to use it.