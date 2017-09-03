Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could you escape a medieval dungeon using only your problem-solving skills - against the clock?

That’s exactly what ‘Stuck in The Riddle’ is offering to the public in its ‘escape room’ based in Half Moon Street, Huddersfield.

Groups of up to seven people can take on the locked-in game and are given a series of tasks amid a realistic medieval backdrop - complete with authentic stocks!

But with only 60 minutes before your time is up the pressure is on to find the clues to secure your release.

Stuck In The Riddle is the brain-child of Honley couple Tom and Becky Clark who have launched the business due to their shared love of puzzles and after checking out similar experiences in bigger cities.

Tom explains: “We both like ‘escape rooms’ and we know people will travel some distance to try them, so with us living in Honley, we were keen to bring one to Huddersfield.

“For those not familiar with an escape room, the premise is that you, and a selection of friends, colleagues or family, are locked in a themed room and have 60 minutes to solve a series of puzzles and challenges to escape in time.

“Puzzles range from mental to physical and even include some simple maths.”

Tom has combined his skills from a family printing company in order to produce realistic backdrops for the rooms and spent time sourcing props from a range of suppliers.

And it would appear the couple’s hard work has paid off with those who’ve experienced the challenge taking to TripAdvisor with rave reviews.

Daisy Howe posted: “This was my first ever escape room so I didn’t know what to expect, but Tom the friendly owner explained everything.

“Good challenging puzzles and clues, atmosphere excellent, very realistic setting and props!”

Richard H added: “I have done a few escape rooms and this is by far the best I have done! The scenery and props were second to none and puzzles were well thought out and a good mix of difficulties.

“I would definitely recommend to anyone who has done escape rooms before or anyone trying one for the first time.”

And due to the great response from participants Stuck In The Riddle are looking to expand to create a second ‘themed room’ which could be ready before Christmas.

For more information and prices visit the Stuck In The Riddle website.