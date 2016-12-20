Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to the festive season the collective electricity bill for Fenay Bridge Park estate rockets.

Residents dig deep to make the estate one of the most Christmassy in Huddersfield.

And although its roots only go back 10 years – it is the former Elliot’s brick site – the estate enjoys a community spirit other areas would die for.

Leanne Manning, a 33-year-old mother-of-two, typifies that spirit. She said: “Over the last few years the sense of community has definitely been building with everyone looking out for one another in both good and bad times.

“And we’ve done our bit for Christmas lights with my partner David Garrett climbing onto our roof to put some extra lights up.

“Apparently there’s 350 houses here and I’d say at least 200 are all lit up.”

And she says she was cheered recently when her 10-year-old daughter Rubie Hawkins and four of her friends raised £150 for Kirkwood Hospice which had treated Rubie’s late father Tony Hawkins for cancer in 2012. “I was overwhelmed by the reception they got,” she added.

Victoria Field, who lives in Hanby Close, said: “The park is the most amazing place to live with true community spirit. Everyone looks out for each other helping when things go wrong.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Fenay Park kids raise money for Kirkwood Hospice Share this video Watch Next

“This has been the best Christmas so far for myself and our family with open houses, visits from Santa, Christmas carol singers and, most importantly, we know that every evening when we return home we not only have the stunning display of lights to welcome us but we know we are truly amongst friends.”

Sheridan Moccia, who lives on The Courtyard, added: “Living here has been the best move we’ve ever made. My children can play out and everyone looks out for one another’s. It feels like a real community.

“Christmas is an amazing time when all the families come together either through Santa visits, carol singing and open houses. The true spirit of Christmas starts on Fenay Bridge Park the minute you drive down the estate to everyone’s twinkling lights and decorations. The best place to live by far.”

Claire Thompson, who lives on Hanby Close, added: “Even for those of us without children we love our estate and the things that go on especially for the children.”

Yenny Anderson, who also lives nearby, said: “Coming into the estate with friends who come to visit they are amazed at how bright and welcoming it is with all the lights to greet them.”