School chef Tracy Healey is through to a regional final to find the school chef of the year.

Tracy from Ravensthorpe Junior school secured her place after beating three other school chefs from Kirklees.

The School Chef of the Year competition puts the preparation, cooking, creativity, technical ability and presentation skills of school chefs to the test.

To take part in the competition each entrant is required to design and produce a healthy balanced two-course meal for four people. The meal should appeal to year 6 pupils and be ready in just one and a half hours. A maximum of £1.30 per head is allowed for the food cost of a main course and dessert for one child.

Tracey’s main dish was lamb kofta kebab served with coconut rice, mint slaw and potato flat bread and her dessert was creamy rhubarb fool served with a ginger crunch.

The regional heats are next Wednesday (January 18) at Cheshire cookery school in Altrincham where Tracy will compete against four other chefs from the Yorkshire and Humber region. If successful at this stage she will go through into the national finals, cooking off against nine other regional finalists.

The winners of the regional heats will go on to the national final in Stratford Upon Avon. The overall winner of the competition wins £1,000 and the best dessert chef and main chef each win £500 each.