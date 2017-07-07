The video will start in 8 Cancel

A spectacular water feature at the newly renovated Halifax Piece Hall was switched on for the first time on Thursday.

The convex feature, which comprises three water cascades spanning four levels, is part of a £19m renovation of the 238-year-old Piece Hall.

The grade I-listed building is set to re-open on August 1.

When finished the Piece Hall will include shops, cafés, bars, office space, restaurants, conference facilities, meeting rooms and a landscaped courtyard.

The idea is to create a 21st century town square complete with a commitment to feature events and festivals all year round.

The Piece Hall, which had 315 rooms around a huge courtyard, was originally built in 1779 as a Cloth Hall for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth.

Astonishingly, for such an enormous building created at vast expense it only opened for two hours of trading every Saturday from noon to 2pm.