Stunning aerial images of picturesque Holmfirth have been captured by a plumber with a passion for drones.

Simon Law, 50, flew his drone, dubbed Mavis the Mavic, about 100m (300ft) over the town on Sunday, capturing a host of marvellous landscapes.

His pictures also show the throngs of people gathered for the annual Holmfirth Food & Drink Festival – and queues of cars snaking down the main road.

Mr Law, who runs a plumbing and heating business with his son, is a keen amateur photographer and said he had taken to drone photography in the last few years.

He ventured up to the hills at Rotcher to take the photographs, having built up his flying skills over the past year, including on a trip to the canyons around Las Vegas.

He said: “I’ve been taking photos of Formula 1 for years.

“You see lots of photographers doing landscape shots but when drones came out I thought, wow, that’s a different angle.

“To take pictures from a drone gives you a totally different perspective.”

Mr Law posted the images from his drone on the Holmfirth Community Facebook page with several members praising him for his efforts.