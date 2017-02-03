Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to snap up these old toilets you’ll need to spend a pretty penny - around £35,000 to be precise.

The former public conveniences in Milnsbridge are being sold by estate agents Boultons on behalf of a private owner.

Planning permission has already been granted for a change of use to ‘Class A1 Retail’ which include hairdressers, undertakers, travel agency, post office, pet shop, sandwich bar, showroom, hire shop, dry cleaners.

Boultons describe it as a “prominent historical building,” adding: “A commercial opportunity arises in the form of the former public conveniences building situated in Milnsbridge centre.

(Photo: Boultons)

“Occupying a prominent position on the one-way loop and additionally having an adjacent area of land to the side with river frontage.”

If you take a look inside, you will find cubicles, a urinal, two WCs and an ‘entrance lobby’.

The estate agent says: “External viewings only - on site during daylight hours.”

A spokesman for Boultons said there had been some interest from would-be buyers but the property hasn’t sold yet.

Several former public toilets across Huddersfield have been converted into various business, including a tattooist (Newsome) and a sandwich shop (Lockwood).