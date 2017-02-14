Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plug the guitar in and crank the amp up to 11 - it’s time for some lessons.

But this is no ordinary school - it’s Ricky’s School of Rock and the pupils are hungry to learn metal rather than maths.

Ten years after it was established, photographer Mark Bickerdike went behind the scenes in Linthwaite to capture ‘rockstars in training’ at the school’s 10-week RockJam courses.

Mark, from Mirfield, spent several years on his photographic project, capturing young musicians mastering the basics and going on to wow friends and family with a proper gig at the end.

The project is now finished after Mark captured the action from around 50 RockJam gigs.

Mark, whose portfolio includes shots of Bruce Springsteen and REM frontman Michael Stipe, said: “For the last few years I’ve had the pleasure of photographing some very talented young musicians (and a few older ones too) taking part in Rockjam.

“It’s a great idea where for ten weeks you are a rock band learning your favourite songs and at the end of the course you put on a gig for friends and family.

“It always amazes me the talent that is on stage every time, especially as my cack-handed attempts to play guitar never seem to produce anything even resembling a tune.

“Anyway this week saw my last Rockjam after more than 50 gigs. Thanks to Ricky and Kerry for letting me into their musical world.”

Ricky Comiskey, guitar tutor and founder of Ricky’s School of Rock, said many of the rock school pupils had gone on to form bands.

He said: “The confidence that they get on stage is immense. We have seen some quiet kids who become raging loonies on stage. We also do School of Rock for adults and many of them come out of their shell too.”

Ricky said it had been a pleasure to have Mark chronicle the development of the young musicians as they worked towards their first gig.

Mark’s son, Tom, had been among the guitar class pupils who went on to form a band. Rock band Fading Sunlight has played gigs in Huddersfield, Leeds, Barnsley and Sheffield.

Ricky added: “I love Mark’s pictures and it’s really quite sad that this is the end of his time with us. He has served us magnificently.

“At the end of the gig, his photos are available and parents can see their kids grow up in 10-week increments. Looking at the photos can bring a lump to your throat.”