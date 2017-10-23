Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These photos show the state of a Ferrari after it crashed in West Yorkshire.

The red sports car came to grief on the Stanningley bypass in Leeds over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted the photos on Sunday morning. They were simply captioned with the word “oops.”

Conditions on the road would have been bad due to the impact of Storm Brian.

The rear of the supercar was very badly damaged and, on the left side, the wing mirror was hanging off and the rear headlight was missing.

Twitter user @J__O__E__Y_ wrote: “100% rental. No Ferrari owner would put their foot down in the wet.”

Wayne O’Sullivan commented: “Lol deposit lost. Best stick to his 1 litre takeaway delivery Micra next time.”