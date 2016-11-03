The video will start in 8 Cancel

Primary school children had a great time trying their hands at chemistry at Greenhead College.

The students at the sixth form college have been researching, planning and preparing some chemistry lessons for younger children as part of the college’s Enrichment Programme.

Year Six pupils from Mount Pleasant Primary School in Lockwood investigated flame tests of various metal ions, making sparklers and burning magnesium ribbon.

And they really got into the swing of things wearing white laboratory coats and safety glasses.

Richard Pember from Greenhead College said: “The Greenhead students have done an outstanding job in preparing and delivering the lessons - at their age it’s a wonderful achievement.

“The school children who have visited have also been brilliant. It’s such a pleasure to see their uninhibited enthusiasm for chemistry. It’ll be interesting to see how many we remember when they’re sat in our labs doing A-Levels a few years down the line!

“We’re looking forward to welcoming lots more of the local primary and secondary schools this year.”