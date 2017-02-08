Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants star Eorl Crabtree will open an information day to promote apprenticeships.

C&K Careers has joined forces with Kirklees Council to stage their annual Kirklees Apprenticeship Event in Huddersfield.

The event will provide hundreds of young people with information on apprenticeships and give them the opportunity to apply for a range of apprenticeship vacancies in West Yorkshire.

The free event will be held from 5.30pm to 8pm on Wednesday, February 15, at The John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield .

More than 45 local, regional and national employers and training providers will exhibit.

Those taking part include Aldi, Arnold Clark, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Lloyds Banking Group, KwikFit (GB) Ltd, Revell Ward Ltd, the Royal Air Force, Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Yorkshire Water, Kirklees Council, Syngenta, Reliance Precision, IKEA, Kirklees Active Leisure, West Yorkshire Police, Camira Fabrics and Paxman Landscapes.

Some of the exhibitors will have apprentices on hand to chat to young people about what it’s like to be an apprentice.

Advisers from C&K Careers will be available to offer impartial advice and guidance and answer questions.

Careers Service advisers will be on hand to speak to parents about opportunities open to adults. Contact C&K Careers on 01484 225500 and ask for Recruitline or e-mail recruitline@ckcareers.org.uk