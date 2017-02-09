Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two years ago Clare Hurst weighed 14 stone, was shy and lacked confidence.

Now she’s shed 38lb and is a regular on the beauty pageant circuit, where she is starting to pick up sashes, crowns and titles.

The 30-year-old from Heckmondwike says the experience of being on the catwalk in evening dress or swimwear has made her a different person, and she wants the world to know.

(Photo: UGC)

She regularly wears a sash and crown when she goes to work at the Leeds Road branch of McDonald’s in Huddersfield, spreading a message of positivity and inspiration to little girls who think she’s a princess.

“This is a new Clare,” says the 5ft 7in blonde. “I could not have been here two years ago. I have come out of my shell.”

Fully supported by husband Shaun, 43, she already has a string of pageants under her belt, recently winning Miss Dazzling Beauty with the aid of trainer Natalie Quinn.

(Photo: UGC)

And there are more to come.

Alongside looking glamorous she’s raising money for charity and spreading the positive message that it’s great to feel good about yourself.

“I’m so proud of the person I have become,” she says. “I had no self-esteem and now I am glowing inside.”