THIS highly distinctive Mini has been stolen from Huddersfield and now an urgent appeal has now gone out to track it down.

The Mini worth £5,000 is a special edition called Side Walk and only a handful were manufactured in 1996.

It is owned by 27-year-old stonemason Tom Whitehead and was a car he wanted to keep right into his ‘old age.’

His wife, Amy, revealed the car was taken from the driveway to their home in Oldfield, Honley, on Thursday night.

(Image: UGCG HDE)

Amy, also a stonemason, said: “The last time we saw it was at 10.30pm but it had gone by the morning. We got married in August and just before then thieves had stolen the doors - front and the tailgate - from our Land Rover Defender.

“Tom had a classic Mini as his first car and has wanted another one ever since. We bought this in April and Tom said he wanted to keep it forever.”

(Image: UGCG HDE)

The car has a Union Jack on its roof along with red and blue tartan seats.

“We are not sure how many of these are around but there can’t be many,” said Amy. “What is most upsetting is the thought that it could end up being stripped for parts. It is such an iconic, one-off car and in such lovely condition too.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.