The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It irritates motorists yet drivers continue to get away with bad habits on motorways.

It seems that middle lane hoggers and drivers who tailgate others continue to annoy road users ... but that could start to change when learner drivers begin being taught about motorway driving in 2018.

In a recent survey by Confused.com four in five (82%) drivers said they have been tailgated while a third (32%) admit to hogging the middle lane.

Yet careless driving offences prove notoriously hard to catch as only 2,012 drivers fell foul of the offence in 2016.

(Image: ugcc)

One in five (19%) drivers have had an accident or near miss as a result of being tailgated by another driver and a further one in 10 (11%) from a middle-lane hogger.

Four in five (79%) drivers are unaware tailgating is an offence punishable by three points and a £100 fine.

Almost a third (30%) of drivers were never taught how to drive on motorways, but new rules make motorway learning legal from 2018.

Despite a proliferation of poor lane discipline set to infuriate drivers as we head towards the New Year sales it remains a notoriously difficult offence to monitor.

Careless driving includes offences such as tailgating, middle-lane hogging, undertaking and driving too slowly.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “Careless driving is a difficult offence to catch in the act yet it contributes to congestion and accidents. Hopefully, allowing learner drivers to practice on motorways from 2018 will be a step towards reducing the number of tailgaters and middle lane hoggers on our roads.

“Tailgating and middle lane hogging, are not only punishable with points and a fine, but can increase your car insurance premiums.”