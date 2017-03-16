Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s Huddersfield’s best-kept secret.

Hidden away in a corner of Heath House Mill, above Golcar, it might appear the last place to locate a brewery and attract regulars to its tap room.

But three brothers-in-law, Ben Ruddlesden, John Slumbers and Tim Pegg, had other ideas - and their persistence looks set to pay off when Lord’s Brewery offers a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come with a special preview weekend over four nights from tonight (Thursday) to Sunday.

As well as some excellent ales there will be pork pies, live music and that old favourite a pub quiz.

They Lord’s Brewing Company was founded in 2015 after chief brewer, Ben, who had previously worked for Golcar Brewery for several years was encouraged by proprietor, John Broadbent, to launch his own company.

As he had no entrepreneurial experience, John and Tim came to his assistance and hey presto, Lord’s Brewing Co was born.

Six beers are being brewed including Expedition Blonde, 4.0% and Tithe House Bitter, 3.9%.

Initially production took place using Golcar Brewery’s premises, at Swallow Lane, and equipment but the business has grown so rapidly that a search for their own brewery became inevitable.

Eventually, the mill, with its panoramic views of Golcar and 4,000 sq ft of space to work as well as offering ample space for a generous tap room and beer production, was agreed upon.

The £40,000 funds to set up the new premises have come primarily from a Start Up loan through the British Enterprise Fund as well as Crowdfunding and private investors.

Ben, 34, said: “We started work in November last year and renovation has been a tough slog as the unit was used as woodworking shop for several years, so the amount of sawdust clinging to the beams was incredible.

“And we are going to start brewing here in two weeks’ time.

“We will be brewing 2,000 pints a week for sale across West and North Yorkshire including pubs in Elland , Brighouse and Harrogate.

“Closer to home our ales are available at the King’s Head next door to Huddersfield Rail Station and The Lockwood pub.

“This weekend we’re opening our doors prior to being fully functional to show off what we’ve been up for the last few months.”

“The use of the tap room is still subject to planning and licensing applications so it will be some months until the taproom opens permanently.

“You can have 15 temporary licences and we are running out of them fast!

“We’ve had a very successful 30th birthday celebration with 80 to 90 people which went really well and we got some more bookings on the back of it.”