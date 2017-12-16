The video will start in 8 Cancel

A street leading out of Huddersfield town centre was closed after a lorry burst into flames.

The driver of the Highways England lorry pulled over on New North Road when he heard a loud bang from the engine at around 9am yesterday (Friday).

The driver and a passenger jumped out of the vehicles to find debris from the engine on the road and the engine compartment on fire.

The road was closed by police while firefighters from Huddersfield station, equipped with breathing equipment and hose reels, extinguished the blaze and cleared spilt oil from the street.

The road, which leads out of the town centre towards Ainley Top, was shut for 40 minutes while the stricken vehicle was recovered.

Highways England was also informed to remove potential ice from the road.