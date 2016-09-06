Lorry driver cut free after crash at Bradley waste site

The driver of a HGV was taken to hospital after colliding with another lorry at a landfill site.

The accident at Bradley Park Waste Management site on Lower Quarry Road, Bradley, happened when the man collided with a parked HGV.

Rescue services cut the driver free before he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Crews said they were unable to clarify the state of his condition.

Appliances from Huddersfield and Rastrick fire stations were called to the scene at 10am on Tuesday.

The accident was also attended by the Technical Rescue Unit in Cleckheaton.

Luckily, the driver of the second HGV was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Crews at Rastrick said it was unclear why the injured driver had collided with the other vehicle, but added that he had only been driving between 5mph and 10mph at the time.