Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Lorry driver cut free after crash at Bradley waste site

  • Updated
  • By

The vehicle hit a parked HGV on the site in Bradley

The driver of a HGV was taken to hospital after colliding with another lorry at a landfill site.

The accident at Bradley Park Waste Management site on Lower Quarry Road, Bradley, happened when the man collided with a parked HGV.

Rescue services cut the driver free before he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Crews said they were unable to clarify the state of his condition.

Appliances from Huddersfield and Rastrick fire stations were called to the scene at 10am on Tuesday.

The accident was also attended by the Technical Rescue Unit in Cleckheaton.

Luckily, the driver of the second HGV was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Crews at Rastrick said it was unclear why the injured driver had collided with the other vehicle, but added that he had only been driving between 5mph and 10mph at the time.

Today's top stories

Horrendous attack on cat Man attacked at Camel Club She helped undercover cops to buy drugs Proud day for Huddersfield parents
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Parents warned after boy pictured walking on top of railway bridge 40ft above tracks at Shepley

Police urge parents to speak to their children about dangers of playing near the railway

Related Tags

Organisations
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Places
Cleckheaton
Bradley
Rastrick

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Police name man who died after falling from building in Albion Street
  2. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Man suffers serious eye injury in attack at Camel Club in Huddersfield
  3. Denby Dale
    Court hears of former farmer's battle with post traumatic stress disorder
  4. Meltham
    WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Thug shoots cat with crossbow bolt in Meltham
  5. Penistone Line
    Parents warned after boy pictured walking on top of railway bridge 40ft above tracks at Shepley

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent