Lorry driver drove from Italy to Batley then drank wine in his cab

A lorry driver caught drunk in charge of his vehicle told police that he had no idea that he was breaking the law.

Stoyan Zhelev had driven from Italy to Batley, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

He then parked up on Alexandra Road on Saturday (Oct 8) and started drinking some wine.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “Officers attended at the HGV on the belief that the driver was inside under the influence of alcohol.

“They witnessed vomit down the side of the door and on the floor.

“The keys were in the ignition but the engine was switched off and these were removed from the ignition.

“The officers noticed that the cab smelt heavily of intoxicants.”

Zhelev, 47, was arrested and taken to the police station where he refused to provide a breath sample.

A Road Traffic constable holding a breathalyser

He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath while in charge of a vehicle.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell explained that he had dropped off his cargo in Batley and had to wait a mandatory 45 hours before he could drive again on the Monday morning.

Mr Sisson-Pell told magistrates: “The defendant parked up and had nothing to do so he remained in his cab and drank some wine.

“He has in a sleeping compartment and told police that all he was going to do was sleep and stay there until Monday.

“When police arrived they were trying to communicate with him in English – he couldn’t understand them and they couldn’t understand him.

“He’s bewildered that in failing to provide a sample he’s committed an offence.”

Zhelev, of no fixed address, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Mr Wills explained that this was because police were concerned that he may leave the country before being dealt with at court.

Magistrates told Zhelev that the time he had spent in custody over the weekend would serve as his punishment.

His licence will be endorsed with 10 penalty points.