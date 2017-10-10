The video will start in 8 Cancel

There have been long delays on the M62 after a lorry fire in Manchester.

Queues are back to junction 21 just down the hill from Huddersfield towards Manchester after the early morning blaze.

Severe delays were caused when the HGV caught fire on the M62 between Junction 16 and 17 around 7am.

Emergency services closed the motorway temporarily while they brought the blaze under control then re-opened a lane to allow cars to pass.

But it led to delays of almost two hours, stretching back to junction 22 at Rishworth Moor at one point.

By 10am Highways North West had re-opened three lanes, but queues remain and motorists are warned travel time towards the M60 is 70 minutes.

The fire-ravaged lorry is still on the motorway with complex recovery work. The road is to be cleaned and debris cleared before it will fully re-open.