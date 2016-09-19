A lorry driver on the M62 managed to stop a blaze spreading to his load of loo rolls.

The HGV caused one lane to be closed after its brakes overheated and burst into flames near junction 26 at Chain Bar.

A crew from Cleckheaton fire station were called to the scene at 6.43am on Monday morning.

The lorry moved onto the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriage and the driver managed to detach the trailer, which was transporting hundreds of rolls of toilet paper.

Firefighters attended the scene and used a hose to douse the flames before they could spread.

Traffic on the M62 on Monday morning turned heavy with queues stretching as far back as Brighouse following the fire.

The congestion soon eased after the fire was put out.