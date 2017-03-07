Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who lost a phone containing precious photos of her brother has got it back after an appeal on the Examiner’s home page.

Shannon Rose, 22, left the iPhone 7 phone in toilets at the Sainsbury’s store in Market Street on Friday afternoon.

She realised what she had done within a couple of minutes but when she returned shortly after the phone had gone.

It contained photos of her late brother, Niall, 20, of Bradley, who took his own life in October last year.

But today Shannon said the phone had been handed in at Sainsbury's.

She was delighted to get it back and thanked the Examiner for running an online appeal for it to be handed in.

She said: “I think someone may have seen the appeal in the Examiner and come forward.”