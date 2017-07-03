The video will start in 8 Cancel

Best known for its pasties and cakes Greggs is hardly the first place you’re going to visit if you’re on a diet.

But four overweight people took on the challenge of just eating Greggs products for a month.

And they all lost weight according to Britain’s most famous sandwich and pasty chain.

Greggs is calling the challenge ‘Minimise Me’; the opposite of the infamous documentary Super Size Me when journalist Morgan Spurlock ate nothing but McDonald’s food for a month.

Spurlock got very ill – but these guys didn’t.

Priscilla, a teaching assistant; Hannah who’s piled on the pounds since giving birth; Jon, who drives up to 700 miles a week for work and Michelle, who wants to slim for her wedding, lost between 2lb and 1st 3lb.

Admittedly it wasn’t about gorging on sausage rolls and donuts.

But neither was it a month of boring salads.

The challenge aims to highlight Greggs’ Balanced Choice menu.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Let loose with a Greggs gift card and a month’s plan the participants went off to put the Minimise Me challenge to the test and 30 days later the results are clear – collectively losing over two stone and 14 inches, plus added benefits from a balanced diet of sleeping better and feeling more energetic.”