Lounge bar in Longwood is a room with a view

Talk about a room with a view.

B&B owner John Whitworth, who runs The Edge Accommodation at Longwood Edge, has opened a refurbished lounge bar at the picturesque premises he has been running for almost 20 years.

John, who remains as enthusiastic as ever about being in business at the age of 71, has spent almost 12 months creating the lounge bar with the help of friends.

Now he believes the fully-licensed venue will become a popular spot for late afternoon and early evening drinks with dog walkers, cyclists and ramblers.

Already he has visitors from further afield who take advantage of The Edge’s overnight accommodation, B&B service and regular events such as pig roasts.

John scoured car boot sales and flea markets to assemble an array of attractive fixtures and fittings, including second-hand tables, chairs, bar stools, elaborate mirrors, lamps and candelabras all of which he has lovingly refurbished to create a “shabby chic” look.

“It’s an eclectic mix that appeals to the eye,” said John. “Everyone is welcome to come and take a look at the venue. I’m also planning an official opening which I will be announcing nearer Christmas.”

John also plans to lay a patio outside the bar lounge to complement an existing balcony area and expects to employ a number of part-time staff as the lounge bar builds up trade with events such as 1940s tea dances and afternoon teas.

The lounge bar project marks a new development for John after he was forced to close his popular and quirky cafe in March last year due to a dispute with Kirklees Council over how long the site at Longwood Edge Road had been operating as a cafe without the correct licence.

John built The Edge Accommodation himself about 20 years ago – transforming a derelict smallholding that had once housed sheep, poultry and pigs but later attracted vandals and drug users – into a venue with stunning views over the Colne Valley.

The four-year project used reclaimed building materials, beams from old mills and railway sleepers which were incorporated into the structure.

John said: “There is talk of creating a heritage trail for this area. There’s the historic hamlet of Quarmby Fold, Nab End Tower and the field paths which attracts walkers, cyclists and joggers.

“People come here to chill out and enjoy the view. This has become a real community facility – and we are seeing it take off.”