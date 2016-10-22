Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Lounge bar in Longwood is a room with a view

John Whitworth has scoured car boot sales and flea markets to create a "shabby chic" lounge bar at Longwood Edge

The Edge opens at Longwood Edge
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Talk about a room with a view.

B&B owner John Whitworth, who runs The Edge Accommodation at Longwood Edge, has opened a refurbished lounge bar at the picturesque premises he has been running for almost 20 years.

John, who remains as enthusiastic as ever about being in business at the age of 71, has spent almost 12 months creating the lounge bar with the help of friends.

Now he believes the fully-licensed venue will become a popular spot for late afternoon and early evening drinks with dog walkers, cyclists and ramblers.

Already he has visitors from further afield who take advantage of The Edge’s overnight accommodation, B&B service and regular events such as pig roasts.

John scoured car boot sales and flea markets to assemble an array of attractive fixtures and fittings, including second-hand tables, chairs, bar stools, elaborate mirrors, lamps and candelabras all of which he has lovingly refurbished to create a “shabby chic” look.

VIEW GALLERY

“It’s an eclectic mix that appeals to the eye,” said John. “Everyone is welcome to come and take a look at the venue. I’m also planning an official opening which I will be announcing nearer Christmas.”

John also plans to lay a patio outside the bar lounge to complement an existing balcony area and expects to employ a number of part-time staff as the lounge bar builds up trade with events such as 1940s tea dances and afternoon teas.

The lounge bar project marks a new development for John after he was forced to close his popular and quirky cafe in March last year due to a dispute with Kirklees Council over how long the site at Longwood Edge Road had been operating as a cafe without the correct licence.

John built The Edge Accommodation himself about 20 years ago – transforming a derelict smallholding that had once housed sheep, poultry and pigs but later attracted vandals and drug users – into a venue with stunning views over the Colne Valley.

The four-year project used reclaimed building materials, beams from old mills and railway sleepers which were incorporated into the structure.

John said: “There is talk of creating a heritage trail for this area. There’s the historic hamlet of Quarmby Fold, Nab End Tower and the field paths which attracts walkers, cyclists and joggers.

“People come here to chill out and enjoy the view. This has become a real community facility – and we are seeing it take off.”

Today's top stories

The public speak out on A&E decision Without a fridge for 6 weeks! Dog sex allegations Tracy Brabin elected
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Longwood Edge Cafe customers come together to try save beleaguered site from permanent closure

Their campaign comes after the Examiner reported it would close due to not having the correct planning permission

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Quarmby
Longwood
Longwood Edge

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Deighton
    Why did three councillors try to stop a dangerous bus stop being moved just 16 paces?
  2. Honley
    Chest infection meant Honley man couldn't do breathalyser test
  3. Fartown
    Fartown man 'failed to lift a finger' to complete community order
  4. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog
  5. Huddersfield
    Ben Taylor's videos are a MASTERCLASS in Yorkshire dialect

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent