Love Island is almost finished but you can prolong the party by meeting some of its stars who will soon be appearing at Love Island Parties in Huddersfield and West Yorkshire.

On Monday the ITV2 show comes to an end with the announcement of who has won the £50,000 prize.

But if you’re desperate for another slice of the Love Island pie you can meet some of its stars.

Dom

Poor Dom Lever had a turbulent time on the show.

The 26-year-old Mancunian felt cuckolded with it was alleged that his on-screen partner Jess Shears had indulged in off-screen sex with fellow contestant Mike Thalassitis .

Hopefully he’ll be more in better spirits when he appears at Pryzm, Leeds, on July 24.

Dom and Jess

And you can see Dom and Jess together at Atik, Halifax, on August 11 (9.30pm).

Will they be canoodling or avoiding each other?

Mike

Speak of the devil... Mike will be at Tiger Tiger, Leeds, on August 17 (10pm).

You can ask the 24-year-old semi-pro footballer what really happened with glamour model Jess.

Kem

And you can see self-styled ‘cheeky chappy’ Kem Cetinay at Tokyo, Queen Street, on August 9 (10pm).

The 21-year-old hairdresser, from Essex, may let you know how it’s going (or not) with dancer Amber Davies.