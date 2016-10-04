A sporting academy is teeing up more success.

And teenagers aged 16-18 could be part of it.

The Huddersfield Elite Sport and Education Academy has already made a name for itself by offering Futsal scholarships but now it’s tapping into the tennis and golf markets.

From next year the academy, based at The Zone on St Andrew’s Road, will offer scholarships and courses for budding tennis and golfers, plus those interested in becoming a fitness instructor or a sports coach.

Sporting teens will be able to study full time and gain qualifications and elite sports coaching and competition experience, giving them a greater chance to go onto a career in their chosen sport.

Some of its previous alumni have even landed prestigious scholarships in America.

And they hope by extending the sports on offer to school leavers will discourage the age group from dropping out of sport altogether.

Academy principal James Mahoney said: “We’ve partnered with Thongsbridge Tennis Club and Direct Golf, plus fitness instructing with Kirklees Active Leisure.

“Both sports can be quite expensive so the scholarships will cover membership and coaching sessions with elite coaches, plus we can access funding for contributions towards kit which can also be expensive.

“We are offering a five-day week with a mix of education and sport.”

The academy currently has 80 students – boys and girls – who gain suitable qualifications to enable further study at university.

The academy teaches 19 specialisms, including sports analysis, psychology, sports science, leadership, technical skills, nutrition, sports injuries, the athlete’s life, organising events, fitness training and coaching.

Anyone who arrives without GCSE maths or English is helped to pass by the end of Level 2.

Talent spotters have taken some on with offers to study at American universities.

James said: “We’ve found that aged 16 people participating in sport go on to mainstream college and they tend to drop out of sport, or do much less.

Huddersfield Education Academy at The Zone, Aspley. Students in the Level 3 year 2 group at work in one of the classrooms

“For football at 16 players move into open age, which some aren’t ready for.

“Some study sport but have to do other subjects they’re not interested in just to get the entry qualifications they need for university.

“Here people can focus purely on the sport they love at their own age range.

“They’ll have access to elite sports facilities you don’t get at a normal college.

“Our students are in a unique situation where they can play against students at Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, some of it is filmed and shown on Sky Sports.”

The courses are funded like all colleges and the academy works in partnership with Rotherham College.

The academy will be at the CK Careers fair at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow and Thursday, plus they’re holding an Open Day on October 19 from 6-8pm. Click here for more.