A Lowerhouses woman has been banned from all Tesco stores after taking her young daughter with her to steal from the supermarket.

Angela Jackson, of Hall Cross Road, admitted to the theft at Tesco in Huddersfield on February 4.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 43-year-old entered the Viaduct Street store with a trolley and some shopping bags.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “She had her young daughter with her and selected various items including baby milk and a children’s toy.

“These were put in the trolley and then moved to the bags she had with her.

“She paid for some grapes and yogurt but didn’t pay for the items in the bags and was detained outside.”

Jackson explained that her benefits had been stopped and she would have sold the goods to pay for a present for her son.

She tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates in her system at the police station following her arrest.

Magistrates heard that Jackson would spend £40 a week on her heroin and crack cocaine habit but had not committed any offences since 2007.

She told magistrates: “It was a stupid thing to do.

“I haven’t been in trouble for a long time and I do regret it.”

Magistrates made an exclusion order banning her from entering any branch of Tesco or Tesco Express for the next three months.

Jackson still has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.